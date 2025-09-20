Over Rs 1,000 cr to be spent on Sabarimala development: Kerala CM at Global Ayyappa Sangam

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced at the Global Ayyappa Sangam that projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore would be executed for the development of Sabarimala to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for the growing number of devotees to the hill shrine.

Vijayan said developmental activities were being planned to attract Ayyappa devotees from across the world, and the aim of the conclave—held as part of the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board—was to present Sabarimala as a prominent pilgrimage hub on the lines of Madurai and Tirupati.

As part of this, a master plan has been prepared for the comprehensive development of Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilakkal and the traditional trek route to the Lord Ayyappa shrine, while respecting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Sannidhanam, he said in his inaugural speech.

He further said the conclave’s purpose was to explore how the pilgrimage could be made effortless for devotees and to identify the interventions required for that.

In his speech, Vijayan, a veteran Communist leader, also quoted the Bhagavad Gita to indirectly criticise the Congress and the BJP, who had opposed the conclave. He said that according to the sacred text, a true devotee is one “who hates nothing, is friendly and kind to everyone, indifferent to happiness and sorrow, and tolerant.” Vijayan said that while those attending the conclave were devotees as defined by the Bhagavad Gita, others merely pretended to be believers and had tried to prevent the event. “Thankfully, the Supreme Court put a stop to such efforts,” he added.

The CM said Sabarimala was beyond caste and religious boundaries, with people of all faiths undertaking the pilgrimage.

Its secular nature, he said, was reflected in the fact that the “Harivarasanam” lullaby was composed by atheist Devarajan Master and sung by Yesudas, a Christian. Pilgrims on their way to the shrine also pass through the ‘Vavar Nada’, a mosque dedicated to Vavar, believed to have been a companion of Ayyappan, he noted.

Vijayan stressed that this inclusive character of Sabarimala must be highlighted globally, which requires improved facilities to attract devotees from around the world.

Referring to controversies over the event, the CM said some questioned its timing, demanded that temple administration be handed over to believers, and alleged that the government was siphoning funds from Devaswom Boards.

He said the conclave was organised now in view of the rising number of pilgrims and the need to make their journey hassle-free. On demands to hand over administration, he argued that if the government had not stepped in to create the Boards, many temples would have fallen into ruin, leaving those dependent on them for livelihood in poverty.

On allegations of misusing funds, Vijayan said that instead, the government had allocated around Rs 650 crore between 2016–17 and 2025 for the modernisation and development of Devaswom Boards and related organisations.

He dismissed as “false propaganda” claims that the government was planning a minorities conclave, clarifying that one of 33 seminars under the Vision 2031 initiative was being organised by the Minority Affairs Department and had been wrongly portrayed.

“Such persons have a dirty and narrow-minded political agenda,” he said.

Vijayan said the conclave was the outcome of years of discussions on putting Sabarimala on the global pilgrimage map and addressing difficulties faced by devotees arriving by air.

“A scientific master plan has been prepared, which includes the Sabari railway, Sabarimala airport, ropeway, and other projects,” he said.

According to him, the development of the Sabarimala Sannidhanam (temple complex) would be carried out in three phases from 2022 to 2039 at a total cost of Rs 778.17 crore. The plan envisages Pampa as a transit camp, with over Rs 200 crore allocated for its development in two phases by 2033.

“The total estimated cost for the development of the Sannidhanam, Pampa and the trek route is Rs 1,033.62 crore. Additionally, projects worth Rs 314.96 crore have been included in the Sabarimala Master Plan for the period 2025–2030 to enhance basic facilities for pilgrims,” Vijayan said.

He said the master plan aimed to provide easy transport, parking, clean water, sanitation, rest centres, and medical facilities for pilgrims, while protecting natural beauty and avoiding environmental damage.

Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth said delegates from around 15 countries attended the summit, along with participants from several Indian states. Tamil Nadu sent the largest contingent, with about 1,000 devotees.