Over Rs 1.37 crore misappropriated in ATM cash loading fraud in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Two separate cases have been registered after individuals entrusted with loading cash into ATMs allegedly misappropriated over Rs 1.37 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after two employees of a private company responsible for depositing cash in ATMs lodged separate complaints at the Koramangala police station on different dates, police said.

According to the complaints, the company had engaged certain individuals to collect cash from a currency chest located within the Koramangala police limits and load the money into designated ATMs.

Over a period of about one-and-a-half years, the accused collected cash from the bank but allegedly misappropriated a portion of it by failing to deposit the money into ATMs and instead using it for personal gain, a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused concealed the misappropriation from both the complainants and the bank during 2024 and 2025, thereby committing the offence of cheating.

"The complainants stated that about Rs 80.49 lakh was misappropriated from one complainant and around Rs 57 lakh from the other," the officer said.

Two cases have been registered at the Koramangala police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal breach of trust and cheating, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI AMP SSK