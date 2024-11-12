Over Rs 1.4 lakh in counterfeit currency seized in UP's Farrukhabad; 4 held

Farrukhabad (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) The police in Farrukhabad on Tuesday seized counterfeit Indian currency worth over Rs 1.4 lakh after arresting four members of a counterfeiting gang, officials said.

The operation was conducted by a team from the Mohammadabad police station following a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Singh told reporters.

Based on the tip-off, police arrested two suspects -- Sarvesh Kumar from Bilasod village in Etah district and Vipin Kumar alias J P Yadav from Tikurian Nagla village in Farrukhabad district, the officer said.

Following the initial arrests, the police raided the residences of two more suspects -- Yagya Mitra Singh and Deepak Yadav, both residents of Nadaura in Farrukhabad district -- and seized Rs 1,40,900 in counterfeit currency along with the equipment used to print fake notes, Singh said.

The counterfeit currency included 180 notes of Rs 500 denomination, 503 notes of Rs 100 denomination, and three Rs 200 notes.

Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said all the four suspects have been taken into custody.

"Two of the accused were responsible for printing the fake currency, while the other two were involved in circulating them in the market," Priyadarshi said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS ARI