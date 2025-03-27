Over Rs 15.54 cr received from Delhi Golf Course in ground rent since 2012: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has received over Rs 15.54 crore in ground rent and other charges from the Delhi Golf Course since 2012, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by MP Matheswaran V S, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the Delhi Golf Club was established as a municipal course in the early 1930s and was earlier known as Lodhi Golf Club.

The lease of the land allotted earlier has been extended from time to time, he said.

"The last lease renewal for an area of 179 acres to The Delhi Golf Club was done on 19th July, 2012. The amount received by way of ground rent, etc from 2012 to date is Rs 15,54,27,740," the minister said in the written reply.

Replying to another question about the reason for not increasing the lease rate by the government in accordance with the market rates, he said land rates operated by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) are linked to market value and are the basis for determining lease rates for various uses, including clubs.

The latest revision for Delhi Golf Club was done with effect from January 1, 2011, he said. The L&DO comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Matheswaran also sought to know the methodology adopted by the government to grant membership on an 'out of turn' basis along with the amount of fees charged for the membership.

In response to this, the minister said the Delhi Golf Club manages its own affairs according to its Memorandum of Association/Articles of Association etc and also grants memberships under the same, Sahu added.