Over Rs 18 lakh cash seized in five incidents in 24 hours: Noida Police

Noida, Apr 9 (PTI) Over Rs 18.50 lakh have been seized in five separate incidents across Noida and Greater Noida in a period of 24 hours, amid enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, police on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

The police said that it seized Rs 11.90 lakh in cash from three different men after a flying squad team and officials of the Kasna police station intercepted the cars at the Dadha roundabout in Greater Noida.

The maximum Rs 10 lakh was recovered from one car alone. Its driver was identified as Rajan Yadav, a resident of Delhi's Harsh Vihar, and 2,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found in the car DL 14 CH 0001, a police spokesperson said.

"Another Rs 1 lakh in 200 notes of Rs 500 denomination were found in a car DL 3 CCM 1785 whose driver was identified as Sahdev Singh, while Rs 90,000 were seized from a car bearing number UP 16 DF 7473 whose driver was identified as Vijay Chaprana," the spokesperson added.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, the FST and officials of Badalpur police station seized Rs 1.74 in cash from a car DL CQ 0653 after intercepting it under the Dhoom Manikpur flyover in Greater Noida. The car's driver was identified as Amir Malik, police said.

The police said that it seized Rs 4.97 lakh from a car UP 14 DG 7040  at the NIB Cut in Sector 62 of Noida on Monday evening and identified the person driving it as Maakhanjeet Singh.

"The Income Tax department has been informed about all these incidents and details shared with them," the police spokesperson added.

With the latest round of seizures ahead of the polls, the total amount of "unaccounted" cash recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has now crossed Rs 54 lakh, according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26. PTI KIS AS AS