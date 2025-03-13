Over Rs 18,000 cr state land under encroachment in J-K: Govt

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said state land valued at over Rs 18,000 crore is under illegal encroachment in the union territory, with eviction processes initiated to reclaim it.

Health Minister Sakina Itoo, who was replying on behalf of the Revenue Minister, stated this in reply to a question from BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia during the Question Hour in the Assembly.

"The total state land illegally occupied by encroachers in J-K measures to 17, 27,241 kanals and 8 marlas (2,15,905 acres). A total of 15,39,662 kanals and 15 marlas (1,92,457 acres) have been reclaimed from encroachers," Itoo said.

She further said 13,645 kanals and 12 marlas (39,205 acres) are yet to be retrieved. "The tentative value of the land under encroachment is Rs 18,049.6 crores (3,13,645 kanals and 12 marlas)," the minister added, noting that eviction processes have been initiated.

Several members, including BJP members Narinder Singh Raina, Rajiv Jasrotia, and R S Pathania, posed supplementary questions seeking fixing of the timeframe for removing extensive encroachments on state land.

They expressed serious concern over the massive encroachments of government lands in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister assured them that actions have already been initiated.

Regarding land use conversions, she said the total conversion of agricultural land for industrial purposes in Kathua and Jasrota amounts to 4,729 kanals and 19.33 marlas. For commercial purposes, it totals 559 kanals and 18 marlas.

In Samba, she said agricultural land conversions amount to 156 kanals and 7 marlas for industrial use, and 654 kanals and 10 marlas for commercial purposes.

She said the Revenue Department has not transferred state land to private individuals for setting up industrial estates.

"However, based on requests from the Industries and Commerce Department, 12,260 kanals and 3 marla of land have been transferred to them across various districts in the past two years", she said.

The minister said the land retrieved from the encroachers is being allotted to landless people with five marlas norm as per the policy. PTI AB DV DV