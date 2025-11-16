Over Rs 200 crore projects being launched in Kirari-Najafgarh belt: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that projects worth more than Rs 200 crore are being launched in the Kirari-Najafgarh belt, which will play a decisive role in resolving long-pending infrastructural challenges in the area.

She was addressing the Tridev Conference of the BJP organised at Dichau Kalan in the Najafgarh area.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described the 'Tridevs' -- Panna Pramukhs (in-charges of electoral-roll page), Booth Pramukhs and Shakti Kendra convenors -- as the backbone of the organisation.

She said that the dedication and hard work of these workers over the years have played a pivotal role in accelerating development across the Kirari-Najafgarh region.

Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government has prioritised the development of village and colony areas by providing adequate budgetary resources to all MPs and MLAs.

As a result, major projects related to drains, roads, sewerage and other essential civic facilities have gained substantial momentum, she said.

The chief minister announced that projects worth over Rs 200 crore are being launched in the Kirari-Najafgarh area, which will play a decisive role in resolving long-pending infrastructural challenges.

Highlighting the neglect of rural Delhi, Gupta said that many areas struggled with severe waterlogging, broken roads, and the absence of sewer lines and proper drainage system. She alleged that previous governments did not take interest in understanding or addressing the problems faced by rural communities.

"For the first time, our government has undertaken development after closely understanding the real issues of village areas. Projects worth Rs 200-250 crore have been initiated so that every problem in the region is addressed with a permanent solution," she said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to holistic development, the chief minister assured that no project in the region would suffer from a lack of funds. PTI SLB KVK KVK