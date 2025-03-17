Over Rs 203 crore pending paddy payments to be made this year: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil on Monday said that over Rs 203 crore of pending payments in paddy procurement will be made this year.

Addressing an adjournment motion moved by the Congress-led UDF opposition under Rule 50 in the Assembly, Anil stated that 2.08 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had been procured from 78,600 farmers in the current procurement year.

The total cost of the procured paddy stood at Rs 591.40 crore, of which Rs 387.59 crore has already been disbursed.

"The remaining Rs 203.82 crore will be distributed within this year," Anil said.

The opposition moved the adjournment motion, demanding a discussion by suspending other legislative business, citing the government's failure in paddy procurement in Kuttanad and surrounding regions.

They alleged that rice mill owners were backing out of procurement, leading to the stockpiling of paddy in several areas.

Anil stated that the Union Government has yet to release Rs 1,300 crore for paddy procurement.

"Despite financial constraints, the state government is taking all necessary steps to support farmers," Anil said.

The minister also stated that he was ready to table district-level records of procured rice up to February 28 this year in the House.

Following Anil's reply, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion, subsequently, the opposition staged a walkout.

Presenting the motion, UDF MLA Anoop Jacob alleged that harvested paddy has been left piled up in the fields for the past 17 days due to the failure in procurement.

Around Rs 2,000 crore remains unpaid to Supplyco, the nodal agency for paddy procurement, by both the central and state governments, he said.

"The delay in submitting audit reports has stalled Central government benefits, and some banks are refusing loans against Paddy Receipt Sheets, citing CIBIL scores," he added.

In his walkout speech, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan alleged that the government surrendered to pressure from rice mill owners, resulting in delays in paddy procurement.

"Supplyco is burdened with liabilities exceeding Rs 4,000 crore. In paddy procurement alone, Rs 1,077 crore is yet to be disbursed by the Centre, while the state government owes Rs 1,058 crore—bringing the total pending amount to Rs 2,135 crore," he claimed.

The state-owned Supplyco procures paddy from farmers, which is then processed by rice mills. The mills return 68 percent of the quantity as rice, which is distributed to people through ration shops. PTI ARM ARM ADB