Over Rs 2,400 cr saved in cyber crime cases through 14C reporting system: MoS Home

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Over Rs 2,400 crore has been saved in more than 7.6 lakh cyber crime cases through 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' set up for immediate reporting of financial frauds and stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In response to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' was launched in 2021 under Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre I4C to immediately report and prevent siphoning of funds through financial frauds.

"So far, financial amount of more than Rs 2,400 crore has been saved in more than 7.6 lakh complaints. A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints," he said.

Till date more than 5.8 lakh SIM cards and 1,08,000 IMEIs as reported by police authorities have been blocked by the government, the minister said.

In response to a separate question, Kumar said, the 'National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP)' has also been launched, as a part of the I4C, to enable public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

"Cyber crime incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agencies concerned as per the provisions of the law. Around 6.56 lakh incidents have been reported on this portal in the first four month of current year," he said.

The minister said a new feature 'Report Suspect' has been added on NCRP with effect from January 31 for quick reporting of attempts made to commit cybercrime, using suspicious website URLs.

"5,252 suspect URLs have been reported so far. I4C analyses and issues necessary advisories to concerned stakeholders from time to time. Facility has been added on NCRP for public to check the authenticity of any website under 'Suspect Data' category," he said.

Kumar said that I4C has collaborated with National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) to prevent abuse of 'dot in' domains.

"Between October 2023 and May 2024, 310 'malicious/phishing' domains have been made non functional with the help of NIXI. I4C has also collaborated with Industry for proactive detection of phishing websites on internet through technology-based solution. Further, 91 phishing/ fake websites and 379 illegal loan/scam apps hosting websites have been made non functional by I4C with the help of stakeholders concerned," he said. PTI ABS ABS BHJ BHJ