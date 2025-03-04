Over Rs 24,000 crore loan availed by Assam govt in FY 2023-24: Minister

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) The Assam government had taken a loan of over Rs 24,000 crore in the financial year 2023-24, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said in the assembly on Tuesday.

The state government has also been repaying its loan, with more than Rs 6,900 crore being paid back in the previous financial year, she added.

Replying to a question from AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain, Neog said the state had taken a loan of Rs 24,118 crore (provisional) in 2023-24.

The loan amount was Rs 5,649 crore in 2016-17, which increased to Rs 10,476 crore in 2017-18, Rs 14,004 crore in 2018-19, Rs 16,635 crore in 2019-20, Rs 18,807 crore in 2020-21, Rs 16,548 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 21,602 in 2022-23, she said.

The loans were taken from various sources, including the market and financial organisations (under NABARD).

The state government has repaid Rs 6,924 crore (provisional) loan amount in 2023-24, Rs 4,863 crore in 2022-23, Rs 5,177 crore in 2021-22, Rs 3,570 crore in 2020-21, Rs 4,589 crore in 2019-20, Rs 4,858 crore in 2018-19, Rs 2,960 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 2,994 crore in 2016-17, she said.

Neog further said the state has been able to maintain a debt-to-GSDP ratio at 24 per cent in 2023-24, which is less than the upper limit of 32 per cent allowed under the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. PTI SSG SSG ACD