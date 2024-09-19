Over Rs 2.5 crore seized from 3 vehicles in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 19 (PTI) The Faridabad police on Thursday seized unexplained Rs 2.54 crore in cash from three different vehicles as the Model Code of Conduct is place in Haryana due to the ongoing assembly polls, officials said.

A senior police officer said the Income Tax Department has been informed about the seizure and they will take action as per rules.

A Faridabad police spokesperson said a total of Rs 2,84,65,000 were seized from three vehicles in three different cases.

"The drivers did not give any satisfactory answer during interrogation, following which the cash was seized by the police and the income tax department informed," he said.