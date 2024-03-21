Over Rs 27 lakh recovered from car in Lucknow

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Police have recovered Rs 27.55 lakh from a vehicle during checking at Itaunja Toll Plaza here, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) AR Shankar said that vehicles were being checked in view of the election code of conduct at the toll plaza on Wednesday night when Rs 27.55 lakh were recovered from a car.

This money was recovered from the possession of a Nagpur-based businessman Kapil Ahuja, he said.

The businessman failed to produce any documents related to the money which was kept in his car, the DCP said.

The police have handed over the money to the Income Tax Department.

Since the implementation of the election code of conduct, the administration has been continuously taking such action. PTI ZIR SAB NB NB