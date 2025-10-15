National

Over Rs 30 lakh recovered since model code came into force for Ghatsila bypoll

Jamshedpur, Oct 15 (PTI) Over Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash was seized since the model code of conduct came into force for the November 11 by-election for the Ghatsila assembly constituency, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The seizures were made from various parts of the East Singhbhum district, including Baharagora and Galudih police station limits of Ghatsila sub-division, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said.

He said that in course of vehicle checking drive at Rasunchopa check post on the Jharkhand-Odisha border on Wednesday, the police recovered Rs10.40 lakh in cash from a car on its way to Jamshedpur from Odisha.

On Monday, the police had seized over Rs 12.28 lakh on the Jharkhand-Odisha border.

A massive checking is on at all entry points in the bordering areas to check drug peddlers, criminals and in-flow of cars in the district, which may influence the by-election.

The by-poll to the Ghatsila constituency was necessitated following the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15 in a private hospital in Delhi. PTI BS NN