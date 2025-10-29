'Over Rs 3,000 crore for Ram Temple came from public'

Ayodhya, Oct 29 (PTI) The public donated more than Rs 3,000 crore for the construction of the Ram Temple, Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said on Wednesday.

The total cost of the temple project is estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore, he added.

"Devotees have contributed more than Rs 3,000 crore towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The total cost of the temple project is estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore, and billing of about Rs 1,500 crore has been completed so far," Mishra said.

He said people from across the country opened their purses generously since a funding campaign was launched in 2022.

All these donors will be invited to the flag hoisting ceremony scheduled for November 25, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event and will hoist the flag on the temple spire, Mishra said.

Modi is also expected to visit the Sheshavatar temple, Kuber Tila, and Sapt Mandapam, all located within the 70-acre temple complex.

A flag hoisting trial was conducted on Wednesday.

On January 22, 2024, the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated at the Ram Temple with Modi in attendance.

According to Mishra, between 5,000 and 8,000 devotees can be accommodated inside the main temple at a time.

The 'darshan' route to the southern exit takes around 20 minutes, while the full route up to Sugriv Kila takes around 40 minutes.

More than 8,000 people will be invited to the hoisting event, Mishra said. PTI COR ABN VN VN