Over Rs 4 cr released for teaching learning material for MCD schools: Mayor

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Funds worth more than Rs 4 crore has been released for teaching learning material for 1,531 schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

In a statement, her office claimed that for the "first time", funds for teaching learning material (TLM) have been released to MCD-run schools.

The AAP government has started working towards making the education system in MCD schools world-class. It is also being "improved rapidly" along with the infrastructure development of schools, it said.

More than Rs 4 crore has been released for TLMs to 1,531 schools of the MCD, the mayor was quoted as saying in the statement.

The AAP-led MCD had released funds for teaching learning method material on September 11. This will be used for stationery items, doing photocopies of evaluation papers or assignments for the students of academic session 2023-24, officials said.

"This amount has been released for 8.16 lakh students studying from class I to V in MCD schools. Funds are allocated to schools according to the number of students. This also includes the expenditure on co-curricular activities held on Wednesdays. Zonal DDEs/ADEs will be able to take this amount in advance through Zonal DCAs/AOs," it said. PTI KND ANB ANB