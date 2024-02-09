Over Rs 416 cr spent for conducting 2.87 cr COVID tests in Assam: Minister

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) The Assam government has spent over Rs 416 crore for conducting more than 2.87 crore COVID-19 tests in the state so far, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Friday.

More than Rs 45 crore has been spent for vaccination against the coronavirus so far, with government-run facilities still providing the doses to those who had not taken it earlier, he said.

Replying to a question by BJP legislator Terash Gowalla in the assembly, Mahanta said 2,87,84,916 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state from March 31, 2020 to February 2, 2024.

An amount of Rs 416.38 crore has been spent by the state government on these tests, he added.

He said 8,035 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the state to date, with Kamrup Metropolitan district reporting the highest number of fatalities at 1,447 deaths, followed by Dibrugarh (656) and Jorhat (527).

A total of 2,48,13,013 people have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the state, while 2,21,50,254 have been administered the second dose, he said.

The state government has spent Rs 45.19 crore towards procurement of the vaccines, the minister added.

Those who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccines can still avail it at government-run facilities, Mahanta said.

The minister also informed the assembly that financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was provided by the state government to the next of kin of 1,039 COVID victims under the 'Prathana scheme'. PTI SSG SSG ACD