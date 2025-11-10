Over Rs 800 crore released to 7.2 lakh workers since '23: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has released Rs 804 crore to over 7.2 lakh registered workers over the past two years under various welfare schemes, it said on Monday.

According to the government, more than 10,000 labourer families have received Rs 5.54 crore under the Maternity Assistance Scheme, which provides Rs 20,000 for the birth of a boy and Rs 21,000 for a girl.

More than 5,000 families of those workers who died or got injured have received nearly Rs 52.5 crore in aid, it said.

"The state government stands with workers and their families at every stage of life from childbirth and education to marriage and medical emergencies," Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a statement.

Under the Tool Kit Assistance Scheme, 13,691 construction workers were given financial help of up to Rs 2,000 each for purchasing equipment.

The government has linked workers with the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana under the Construction Workers Life and Future Security Scheme.

Incentives have been given to children of workers who pass civil service exams — Rs 1 lakh for the UPSC preliminary and Rs 50,000 for the RAS preliminary exam.

So far, 80 candidates have received a total of Rs 40 lakh in support.

"The aim is to ensure dignity, security, and inclusive growth for every worker in Rajasthan," the government said. PTI AG VN VN