Over Rs 8,000 cr spent in last 10 years from CMDRF: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that over Rs 8,000 crore has been spent from the CMDRF during the last 10 years of LDF rule, of which around Rs 2,000 crore was provided for medical assistance.

Vijayan made the submission in the Assembly in response to queries by several LDF MLAs, including M Mukesh, regarding the utilisation of the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Vijayan said the system of disbursing funds from the CMDRF has become faster and more transparent, with applicants now able to check the status of their requests through https://cmo.kerala.gov.in.

"Eligible applicants no longer have to wait for months, stuck in red tape, to receive assistance as in the past," he said.

Vijayan said Rs 5,715.92 crore was spent from the fund during 2016-21, and Rs 2,569.15 crore from 2021 to December 31, 2025.

Of these amounts, Rs 918.95 crore and Rs 917.13 crore were provided during 2016-21 and 2021-December 31, 2025, respectively, for medical assistance.

He claimed that the UDF government from 2011-16 spent only Rs 808.78 crore, and that around Rs 36 crore sanctioned for 29,930 applications during their tenure was disbursed by the LDF government after coming to power in 2016.

Vijayan said the LDF government has consistently provided relief to the homeless and those suffering from chronic diseases.