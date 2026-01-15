Over six crore telephone connections in Delhi averaging two mobiles per resident

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi has more than six crore telephone connections, including landlines, with every resident of the capital accessing at least two cell phones on average, according to Delhi government data.

Wireless telephone connections stood at about 5.61 crore in 2025, while wireline services stood at 47.1 lakh, the data from the Department of Economics and Statistics showed.

The overall number of telephone connections in Delhi has remained largely stable over the past eight years, it added.

The total subscriber base stood at 5.74 crore in 2018, declined to about 5.53 crore in 2019, and then rose to 5.66 crore in 2020. The number increased further to nearly 5.79 crore in 2021, dipped to around 5.62 crore in 2022, and climbed to 5.85 crore in 2023 before peaking at 6.11 crore in 2024. In 2025, total connections marginally eased to about 6.08 crore, the data showed.

Against this relatively stable overall trend, wireline telephone connections in the capital have registered a consistent and sharp increase, as per statistical data of the Delhi government.

Wireline subscribers rose from about 31.9 lakh in 2018 to 32.6 lakh in 2019 and 32.7 lakh in 2020. The growth accelerated thereafter, with connections increasing to nearly 33.9 lakh in 2021, jumping to over 39.2 lakh in 2022, and crossing 40.6 lakh in 2023.

The upward trend continued in 2024 with about 44.3 lakh wireline phones and further strengthened to over 47.1 lakh in 2025, it stated.

In contrast, wireless telephone connections have shown fluctuations and a slower pace of growth during the same period. Wireless subscribers stood at about 5.42 crore in 2018 but declined to around 5.21 crore in 2019, according to the data.

The numbers recovered to about 5.34 crore in 2020 and increased to nearly 5.45 crore in 2021 before falling again to around 5.22 crore in 2022. Wireless connections rose to about 5.44 crore in 2023 and peaked at nearly 5.67 crore in 2024, before slipping slightly to around 5.61 crore in 2025, it mentioned.

Overall, while wireless phones continue to account for the bulk of telephone connections in Delhi, the sustained expansion of wireline services marks a notable shift in the capital's telecom landscape, the data showed.