Over three crore students have so far registered for Academic Bank of Credits: UGC

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Over three crore students from across the country have so far registered for the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), according to the University Grants Commission.

The ABC portal promotes curriculum framework flexibility and interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary academic mobility of the students among the Indian Higher Educational Institutes (HEls) through a proper credit transfer method.

It is a digital repository of credit records of each student that allows them to seamlessly access their scores and facilitate the transition from a university or a college to other institutions.

"So far, three crore students have joined the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform and the process is still going on. This is very important for the successful implementation of the National Credit Framework, which provides more choices to the students," said a senior UGC official.

"If a student does any course during his studies, his credits will continue to be deposited in the bank," the official added. The UGC is writing to all the universities and colleges from time to time that every student should have an account and it is also being monitored on a regular basis.

The students can upload their credits, transcripts and certificates to the academic account. A four-year course has now been implemented in graduation and the students have the option of multiple entry and exit during graduation.

"Till now, the students used to face difficulties in taking admission from one institute to another, but after the implementation of the provisions of National Credit Framework, now they will be able to easily shift to another institute," the official said.

"Also, with the provision of multiple entry and exit, he will be able to resume his studies," the official added. PTI GJS AS AS