Over three lakh houses constructed under PMAY in J-K

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Over three lakh ‘pucca' houses were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the past two years in Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar said on Monday.

In a written reply to a starred question by BJP’s Balwant Singh Mankotia in the assembly, the minister said a fresh survey is under progress to cover all eligible left over households under the scheme.

A total of 3,04,544 houses – 2,60,124 in Jammu and 44,420 in Kashmir – were completed as on March 18, 2025 under the centrally sponsored PMAY-G scheme, against the sanctioned 2,86,057 houses in Jammu and 48,806 houses in the valley, the minister said.

He said the maximum houses were completed in Rajouri district (55,829) followed by 46,752 (Poonch), 31,714 (Ramban), 28,097 (Doda), 26,449 (Reasi), 21,143 (Udhampur), 21,061 (Kathua), 14,442 (Kishtwar), 12,285 (Jammu) and 2,352 (Samba).

In Kashmir, Anantnag district accounted for the maximum houses (9,999) followed by 9,775 (Kupwara), 5,534 (Baramulla), 5,238 (Kulgam), 3,852 (Bandipora), 2,918 (Ganderbal), 2,479 (Pulwama), 2,398 (Shopian), 2,164 (Badgam) and 63 (Srinagar).

In a related unstarred question by Congress legislator Irfan Hafiz Lone, the minister said in case of landless PMAY(G) beneficiaries who are eligible for housing assistance, five marlas of state land are being allotted to mitigate the difficulties being faced by landless to avail the facility.

In a separate written reply to an unstarred question by National Conference legislator Khurshid Ahmad, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said 1,288 houses were gutted in separate fire incidents across J-K over the past two years.

While 574 houses were gutted in 2023-24, the number increased to 714 in 2024-25, Abdullah, who is also minister in-charge disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction department said.

He said the maximum 107 houses were gutted in Kishtwar district, 97 Kupwara, 64 Kulgam, 61 Anantnag, 56 Srinagar, 52 Budgam, 51 Baramulla, 47 Ramban, 36 Bandipora, 20 Doda, 21 Shopian, 17 each Pulwama and Udhampur, 16 Rajouri, 15 Reasi, 12 Poonch, 11 Ganderbal, seven Samba and six Jammu in the FY 2024-25.

Similarly in 2023-24, the maximum 91 houses were gutted in Srinagar, 76 Kupwara, 71 Anantnag, 68 Baramulla, 48 Bandipora, 30 Budgam, 27 Ramban, 25 Kulgam, 21 Kishtwar, 20 Pulwama, 18 Poonch, 14 each Udhampur and Jammu, 11 each Shopian and Rajouri, eight Ganderbal, five Kathua and two Reasi.

An amount of Rs 1.30 lakh is given as compensation for completely gutted houses under SDRF norms, he said.