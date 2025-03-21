Over three lakh registered under Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign: Adityanath

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday more than three lakh young entrepreneurs have been registered so far under the Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign and loans have been sanctioned to more than 32,000 youths.

Addressing the loan distribution program of youths under the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign, Adityanath said a camp has been organized here for 1,098 young entrepreneurs.

The chief minister congratulated the young entreprenuers on receiving a loan from the bank and said this loan is meant to become your support to take your business forward.

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana Vikas Abhiyan (CM-Yuva), the state government plans to provide interest-free loans to the beneficiaries to start a business of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Adityanath said the interest-free loans are a great scheme for young entrepreneurs to move forward.

Throwing light on its background, he said the Uttar Pradesh government had announced in its budget in February 2024 that it would bring a scheme for the youth through which they would be led on the path of economic self-reliance by providing interest-free loan.

Adityanath said that it took time to prepare the provision of the scheme, adding the portal was launched on January 24, 2025.

He said that a target was set to connect one lakh youth with this scheme by March 31, 2025.

The chief minister said this was a difficult target, but the youth of Uttar Pradesh took up this scheme with open arms soon after the launch of the portal.

More than three lakh registrations have been done so far. The forms of more than 1,27,000 youths have been sent to the banks after screening and bank loans have been approved for more than 32,000 youths.

Adityanath said more than 1,000 thousand young entrepreneurs want to start a new life today by taking advantage of bank credit.

They also want to be a partner in the development of their district, state and country. PTI CDN AS AS