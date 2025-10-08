Over three years after arrest, Nagpur-based lawyer and brother get bail in money laundering case

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) A special court here has granted bail to Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep in a money laundering case, noting that the duo had undergone the minimum sentence detention prescribed under the PMLA provision they were booked under.

The accused have also undergone the maximum period of imprisonment specified for the offence punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA), the court noted.

The special judge RB Rote had allowed their bail on October 7. The reasoned order became available on Wednesday.

The duo was arrested on March 31, 2022, in a money laundering case pertaining to allegations of land grabbing.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Satish, through his firm M/s Mahapushpa Creations, conspired with various other persons, including his brother Pradip, to illegally grab plots/land of various genuine owners as well as Nagpur Improvement Trust’s land by creating fake, forged, and fictitious documents.

They had generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 36.60 crore, the ED said.

The brothers had sought bail on the ground that they had already spent half of their imprisonment without trial.

They contended that the alleged offence took place in the Vidarbha region and that there is a special court in Nagpur.

Taking their submission into account, the court noted that the issue is pending before the High Court.

"The result of the case under PMLA depends upon the result of the predicate offence. The predicate offence is pending in the court at Nagpur. In such circumstances, it is difficult to decide the matter expeditiously," the court said, adding that there is no substantial reason to deny bail to the two. PTI AVI NSK