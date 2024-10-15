Over to people of J-K to take democratic journey forward: CEC Kumar on high voter turnout in UT

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have built a strong building in the just-held assembly elections on the foundation they had laid in the Lok Sabha elections and it is now over to them to take the democratic journey forward.

Addressing a press conference here to announce the schedule of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, he lauded the voters of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for the good turnout.

He said the voter turnout has helped lay a strong foundation of democracy, and the passion showed by the people of the Union Territory is commendable.

During the course of his opening remarks, the CEC also referred to the steps taken by the poll authority to ensure money power and drugs do not disturb the level-playing field.

He said agencies have been asked to work in a cohesive and coordinated manner and share intelligence.

He said efforts are being made to dry up the inflow of drugs, liquor, cash and freebies. He also indicated taking harsh action against liquor and drug kingpins.

The CEC said a clampdown has been ordered on cash flowing covertly in vehicles disguised as police vans and ambulances.

Officials have been directed to check helicopters of all parties, star campaigners, leaders. PTI NAB NAB MNK MNK