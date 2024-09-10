Over two crore people received treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics, says Punjab health minister

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (PTI) More than two crore people availed themselves of free medical treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics since August 2022, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Tuesday.

Punjab has 842 such clinics, of which 312 are in urban and 530 in rural areas.

Besides free medical treatment, these clinics offer 80 types of free medicines and 38 types of free diagnostic tests.

The health minister said these clinics served around 58,900 patients daily, with an average of 70 people visiting each facility.

"Out of two crore visitors, 90 lakh visits showcased the broad accessibility of the clinics while 1.10 crore visits were re-visits, indicating the trust and satisfaction of the patients," he said in a statement.

These clinics played a crucial role in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for individuals by Rs 1,030 crore, he claimed.