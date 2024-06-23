Over two dozen shanties gutted in major fire in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) A major fire swept through a slum near the Jammu Railway station, damaging over two dozen shanties, officials said.

The fire broke out in the slum, also housing wooden hutments, in east colony at Trikuta Nagar around 6.50 pm, they said.

The officials said the fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene to control the raging fire.

No loss of life was reported in the fire, the officials said, adding the cause of the blaze was not known immediately.