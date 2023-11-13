Over two dozen vehicles damaged in pile-up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, Nov 13 (PTI) Bad visibility, possibly due to a fog, led to a pile-up of more than two dozen vehicles, including buses, on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway here on Monday, injuring several people, police said.

No one was seriously hurt in the accident near Libra village, around 40 km from the Ludhiana district headquarters, and were discharged after being given first-aid at local private hospitals, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khanna) Rajesh Sharma said.

People left for their respective destinations after receiving treatment, he said.

Dense fog seems to be the reason behind the pile up, police said and added that the highway has been cleared for traffic movement. Some of the damaged vehicles were towed away, while the others driven off, they said. Two state transport buses and a truck were among the vehicles involved in the accident, Sharma said.

It is very difficult to ascertain which vehicles crashed into each other first as some of the people drove away with their damaged vehicles immediately after the accident, the police official said.