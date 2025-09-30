Overall crime graph shows decline in J&K from 2021 to 2023: NCRB

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has shown a decrease in the number of overall crime incidents from 2021 to 2023, recording a fall of 2,080 cases during the period, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2023 said.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday released the 71st edition of the NCRB annual report, which presents a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics for the calendar year 2023.

As per the report, overall crime data, including Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes, have shown a decrease in cases from 31,675 in 2021 to 30,197 in 2022 to 29,595 in 2023.

The data shows a decline of 2,080 cases from 2021 to 2023.

As per the breakup of the cases, there is an increase in cases related to SLLs. The number cases went up to 4,468 in 2023 from 4,282 in 2022 and 4,228 in 2021, with the rate of chargesheets for such cases recorded at 90.7 per cent, it said.

However, the cases pertaining to the Indian Penal Code have decreased by 2,320 cases—from 27,447 in 2021 to 25,915 in 2022 to 25,127 in 2023. The report said that the rate of cognizable crimes was 184.3 per lakh in 2023, while the rate of charge-sheets went up to 79.1 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 84 murder cases involving 101 victims with a 0.6 crime rate per lakh in 2023, the report said, adding that it registered 1,004 cases of kidnapping involving 1,010 persons in the year.

Similarly, 231 cases of rape involving 231 victims were registered in the Union Territory in 2023, along with 1,352 cases of assault against women and 70 cases of sexual harassment.

However, the report said that there was no case of sedition registered in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, but 425 cases of rioting involving 655 persons were registered. It said that there was no case of communal or religious violence or sectarian violence registered during the year.

The report further said that 673 cases involving 797 persons were registered in connection with deaths caused by negligence in 2023, including 639 cases of deaths due to road accidents such as hit-and-run.

It reported nine dowry cases against nine people and 44 cases of abetment to suicide. As many as 438 cases of attempt to murder and 434 cases of attempt to suicide were registered during the year.