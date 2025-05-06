Overcame many hurdles to put TN on development path: CM Stalin

Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said he had to overcome several hurdles, including maladministration left by a decade of AIADMK rule and lack of cooperation from the Centre, to place the state on the development path.

His government managed to overcome all the obstacles and was running it focussing on development, and witnessing achievements in the last four years, he claimed.

As he was stepping into his fifth year in office on May 7, he felt that his government had achieved many milestones and was poised for more development, especially on the social welfare front, Stalin said.

"You are aware of the circumstances under which I took up the reins - the maladministration of the previous (AIADMK) rule for ten years, regressiveness, including communalism and lack of cooperation for Tamil Nadu by the Centre," Stalin said during an interaction with mediapersons here.

"We managed all these and are running the government, putting Tamil Nadu back on the path of development, witnessing achievements in the last four years of Dravidian model rule," he said.

He called upon the mediapersons to appreciate the development of Tamil Nadu. "Tell the people about the development and uniqueness of Tamil Nadu. I am confident that the state can be developed further with your support," the chief minister said.

"In 2021, the trust and support of the people in Tamil Nadu saw the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam come to power for the sixth time in the state. I took charge as CM on May 7. Tomorrow the Dravidian model government will enter its fifth year," he said.

Stating that he welcomed constructive criticism, the chief minister urged the media to appreciate as freely as criticising his administration.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted the achievements of the youth welfare and sports development department, poverty alleviation projects and rural credit, and special programme implementation initiatives of the ruling DMK dispensation in the last four years. PTI JSP KH