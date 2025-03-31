Overcast skies, light rain forecast in Rajasthan's southeast till April 3

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Overcast skies and light rain are expected in many parts of Rajasthan during the next few days, a Met office spokesperson said on Monday.

The state's southeastern parts are likely to remain overcast till Thursday. There is a possibility of light rain with thundershowers at some places in Udaipur and Kota divisions on Wednesday and in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on Thursday.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 4 to 6 degrees in the next four to five days, the Met office spokesperson added.

During April 3-4, the maximum temperature in southwest Rajasthan is likely to be around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius -- about two to three notches higher than normal.

The state remained dry in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Monday.

Barmer was the hottest place, recording a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, while Sikar was the coldest with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees. PTI AG SZM SZM