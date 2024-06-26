Overcast skies, light rain in parts of Delhi; maximum temperature settles at 39 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi witnessed overcast skies while some parts of the national capital received light rain under the influence of a western disturbance on Wednesday, the weather office said.

Palam, Aya Nagar and Ridge recorded 2.3 mm, 1.3 mm and 1.3 mm of rainfall in the evening.

A western disturbance, as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, runs roughly to the north of latitude. Strong southerly and southwesterly winds are prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal into east and northeast India.

The national capital's weather has fluctuated due to the western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has forecast mainly cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle, along with strong winds, in Delhi in the next few days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.

The relative humidity oscillated between 59 per cent and 62 per cent, according to an IMD bulletin.

Delhi's maximum temperature will dip to 34 degrees Celsius in the next few days, according to the IMD's seven-day forecast.

The temperature will gradually decrease from 38 to 36 and then to 34 degrees in the next few days due to a western disturbance, the IMD said in its forecast.

Delhi had been reeling from sweltering heat, recording nine heatwave days in June so far against none in 2023 and 2022. In 2021, the national capital recorded one heatwave day in June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The maximum temperature has fallen below 40 degrees Celsius following a western disturbance in northwest India.

The IMD has, however, not shared any details when the monsoon current is likely to enter the national capital.

An IMD official said, "For Delhi, we have not predicted any date for the monsoon and have not shared any related data." The monsoon current will enter parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, more parts of Rajasthan, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of east Uttar Pradesh, and some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

For Thursday, the Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 25 to 35 kilometres per hour.

The national capital will be on a 'yellow' alert during the next three days.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings -- 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM SZM SZM