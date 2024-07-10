Overcast skies, light showers in parts of Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with light rains in some parts of the western suburbs.

Road traffic was normal with no major snarls anywhere and the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were also on schedule barring a few delays, as per authorities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre predicted cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy rain spells in the next 24 hours, a civic official said.

After more than 300 mm rainfall in just six hours on Monday, the country's financial capital witnessed intermittent light showers since Tuesday morning.

Skies were overcast on Wednesday morning and there were light showers in some western parts of the city.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city recorded an average 3.42 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western parts received 6.06 mm and 3.83 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said. PTI KK GK