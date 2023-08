New Delhi: Partly cloudy sky has been forecast for Tuesday in Delhi with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am stood at 65 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

On Monday, the city saw a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.