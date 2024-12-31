Overcast sky marks year's last day in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) An overcast sky marked the last day of the year in Delhi on Tuesday, with the national capital's maximum temperature settling 2.7 notches below normal at 17.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature had settled 2.6 notches above normal at 9.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The humidity level fluctuated between 81 per cent and 87 per cent, it added.

The Met has predicted partly cloudy skies for Wednesday.

Surface winds are expected to blow predominantly from the northwest at speeds lower than 8 kilometres per hour during the morning, accompanied by smog or shallow fog in most areas and moderate fog in isolated places.

The wind speed is likely to increase to 14 to 18 kilometres per hour during the afternoon and gradually decline to less than 8 kilometres per hour by the evening.

Smog or shallow fog is expected during the evening and the night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 17 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday, the national capital's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 283 at 4 pm.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI on Monday was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 173, an improvement from Sunday's 225.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. PTI NSM NSM SZM SZM