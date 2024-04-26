Overcoming geographical barriers, Pavoor Uliya Island residents in Karnataka cast their vote

Mangaluru, Apr 26 (PTI) Residents of Pavoor Uliya Island, nestled within Mangaluru and surrounded by water, showcased unwavering determination as they embarked on boat journeys to reach polling stations on Friday.

Voting was held for 14 constituencies as part of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka today.

Pavoor Uliya Island comes under Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

Despite the absence of a connecting bridge, this resilient community refused to let geographical challenges obstruct their exercise of democratic rights.

With more than 50 families and over 150 voters, Pavoor Uliya Island exemplifies unity and civic engagement.

From elders to women and youth, every member of the community embarked on boat trips to ensure their voices were heard through the ballot box, emphasising the importance they attribute to democratic participation.

The island village's plea for a bridge to connect it to the mainland has long gone unheard, despite repeated appeals. Nevertheless, in the face of adversity, residents hold onto hope that their longstanding requests will eventually be recognised and fulfilled.

According to the locals, their unwavering resilience and determination serve as a poignant testament to the enduring spirit of democracy and the collective power of communities striving for positive change.