Overconfidence can be dangerous, stay connected with public: Yogi tells BJP workers

Ghaziabad, Aug 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged BJP workers to avoid overconfidence, stay connected with common people and establish strong communication and coordination.

He addressed a party meeting here ahead of assembly by-elections.

Ghaziabad's legislative assembly seat fell vacant after Lok Sabha polls as BJP's Atul Garg won the election from here. This is among the 10 assembly seats in which bypolls are due but their dates are yet to be announced.

"The central and state governments have provided schemes for every section of society without any discrimination. Inform voters about the development work done by the government and encourage them to support the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Each worker should add 10 people to their team and focus on booth-level campaigning. 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' is the key mantra for victory," the chief minister said, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Adityanath emphasised the importance of the voter list, urging party workers to take it seriously. He stressed the need to ensure accuracy, advising them to keep revising the list until it is finalised, the statement said.

He also instructed the BJP workers to ensure that no voter is left out, encouraging them to go door-to-door, contact voters and inform them about the various beneficial schemes provided by the government.

Adityanath said the opposition has spread false rumours about the reservation and the Constitution.

"As these opposition parties come seeking votes in the byelections, question their leaders, 'Aakhir ek ek lakh kahan hain?' (Where is the Rs 1 lakh promised?). Use your vote to expose their falsehoods.

"The SP-Congress alliance has tried to mislead the public and their lies need to be exposed. Also, let people know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried the original copy of the Constitution to Parliament on his head. He has fostered development across all sections of society," Adityanath said.

The chief minister engaged with the presidents of all BJP fronts and the conveners of various cells. He inquired about the work being done and the actions needed from the officers of these fronts.

Conveners from 22 cells, including youth, women, trade, labour, economic, small industry, educational institutions and law, shared their perspectives and updates.

BJP's regional president Satyendra Sisodia, former Union minister General (retd) V K Singh, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, Mayor Sunita Dayal and state government minister Kapildev Agarwal among others attended the party meeting.