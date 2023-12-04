Overconfidence costs dear for Cong in elections: Tripura CPI(M)

Agartala, Dec 4 (PTI) The CPI(M)’s Tripura unit on Monday claimed that overconfidendence of the Congress to take on the BJP alone in assembly elections in five states has cost the grand old party dear.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress which ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana on Sunday. In Mizoram where the votes were counted on Monday, the grand old party got only one seat in the 40-member House.

"We wanted a united fight against the BJP in the five states but the Congress did not pay heed and miserably failed to pull a decent show in the crucial elections," the CPI(M)’s Tripura secretary Jitendra Choudhury told reporters.

The BJP has taken advantage of the situation and bulldozed the Congress, he claimed.

"The overconfidence of the Congress has cost it dear in the elections. We hope the party will learn a lesson from the results," Choudhury said.

Admitting that the BJP has got an advantage before the Lok Sabha elections from the mandate, he, however, said assembly and parliamentary elections are different as they are fought on different issues.

"We hope the INDIA bloc will sit together after the Congress' poll debacle and vow for a united battle against the BJP in the Parliamentary elections by bringing all the democratic and secular forces on a common platform," Choudhury said. PTI PS NN