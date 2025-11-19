Overground facilitators to terrorists more dangerous; won't be spared: Delhi Home Minister

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said those who provided overground support to terrorists involved in the recent blast are "more dangerous", and they would not be spared by the government.

The statement came in the backdrop of the blast near the Red Fort in the crowded Chandni Chowk area on November 10 that claimed 15 lives and injured several others.

"It needs to be understood that those who provide overground support to terrorists, by providing them identity cards, SIM cards, rented vehicles, are more dangerous than the terrorists, Sood told reporters.

The terrorists finally meet their fate in encounters or facing punishments, but it's a clear policy of the government that people in a civilised society who extend support to the terrorists and betray the nation will not be spared, the minister added.

The blast by a suicide attacker in a car and recovery of a huge quantity of explosives in neighbouring Faridabad, has triggered a sweeping, multi-agency investigation involving the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA and Crime Branch.

Since the blast, police have checked more than 500 people from Jammu and Kashmir in Faridabad alone as part of heightened security measures.