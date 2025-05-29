Overground worker among two detained under PSA in J&K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Two persons, including an overground worker of terrorists, were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials on Thursday said.

The two detained have been identified as overground worker (OGW) Rustam Ali of Hunjala tehsil and notorious criminal Arshad Hussain of Guryan, they said.

Kishtwar District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shravan issued warrants under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act for detention of Ali and Hussain, said officials, adding they were, accordingly, detained and sent to jail.

The dossiers prepared by the sponsoring authority, the district magistrate of Kishtwar, found Ali's conduct detrimental to the region's security, as he was found to be involved in providing logistics and other support to terrorists.

Ali was also found indulging in reviving and facilitating militant activity in the district. Hussain, the other detainee, was found involved in a series of criminal cases registered against him.

So far, a total of eight persons have been detained by the district magistrate of Kishtwar as a tough measure against anti-national elements and criminals.

"No inimical element, including those who obstruct the execution of government infrastructure projects of national importance, will go scot-free," the district magistrate told reporters.

He warned such notorious elements to refrain from indulging in mischievous activities failing which they would face tough action as warranted under law. PTI Corr/AB AS AS