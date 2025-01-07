Overground worker among two held under PSA in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Two alleged criminals, including an overground worker (OGW) of terrorists, were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.

Mohd Abass of Dher village of Billawar and Farman Ali of Gota Rahua village of Marheen were lodged in high security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu after they were slapped with the PSA, a police spokesman said. Abass is an OGW and involved in various illegal criminal activities, while five FIRs under various sections of Indian Penal Code stand registered at police station Rajbagh since 2019 against Ali, who is a notorious bovine smuggler.

Both the accused were detained under PSA on the orders of District Magistrate, Kathua after police prepared their dossiers to curtail their activities, the spokesman said. PTI TAS NB