Overground worker of terror outfits detained under PSA in J-K's Rajouri, second in a week

Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) An overground worker of terror outfits has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shabir, a resident of Draj village in Kotranka tehsil, is the second overground worker to be detained under the Public Safety Act in the border district within a week.

On July 26, Akbar Hussain of Marutha-Kanthol village was detained under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"Shabir is a notorious overground worker and has been detained under the Public Safety Act for his involvement in unlawful activities," a police spokesperson said.

He said Shabir's detention order was issued by the Rajouri district magistrate and executed by a police team on Monday.

The spokesperson said many overground workers in the district have already been detained under preventive sections of the law to check their unlawful activities. PTI TAS SZM