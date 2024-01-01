Overhaul of Jayakwadi dam's left canal to cost Rs 3,300 cr, increase capacity by 1100 cusecs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) The overhaul of the 208 km-long left canal of the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will cost Rs 3,300 crore and will increase the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs, an official said on Monday.

The irrigation department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to undertake an overhaul of the left canal of the dam that goes from Paithan to Parbhani district, the official said.

"The DPR is almost ready, and the project will cost Rs 3,300 crore. The canal cannot handle the pressure of water released over 2100 cusecs. As a result, the water reaches late to the tail end of the canal," Samadhan Sabbinwar, chief engineer of the irrigation department, told PTI.

While the designed capacity of the left canal is 3600 cusecs, water was never released above 2800 cusecs, he said.

With the overhaul, the canal will be able to carry 3200 cusecs water, increasing the carrying capacity by 1100 cusecs, he said, adding that the DPR will be submitted to the state government for further sanctions. PTI AW ARU