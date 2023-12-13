Overhead water tank falls on platform at Bardhaman railway station in Bengal, 10 injured

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) At least 10 people were injured on Wednesday after a large overhead water tank fell on a platform of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal, an ER official said.

The injured persons were sent to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The large metal water tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, the ER official said.

Stating that three railway employees have been suspended, the official said.

The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been suspended, he added. PTI AMR BDC