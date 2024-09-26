Overnight downpour affects normal life in Kolkata, more rains expected

Kolkata: Normal life was partially affected in Kolkata owing to moderate to heavy rain overnight as the Met office on Thursday forecast more downpour.

Fairly widespread rain is likely over West Bengal during the next three days and scattered to fairly widespread rain during the subsequent four days, it said in a forecast.

Normal life in the West Bengal capital was partially affected as school and office-goers had a tough time reaching their destination in the morning owing to moderate to heavy downpour through the night.

Some streets in Kolkata and neighbouring Salt Lake were waterlogged and public transport was less than normal due to rain, which has been occurring since Wednesday morning.

The city recorded 63 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 6.30 am on Thursday, the Met said.

It forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain till Friday morning.