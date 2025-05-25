Overnight storm disrupts power supply in many parts of Delhi

New Delhi: Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the national capital due to damage caused to electrical installations by the overnight heavy rains and thunderstorm, discoms said on Sunday.

Power supply was disrupted in parts of Bawana, Ghogha village, Sector 25 Rohini, DSIIDC Narela, Sultanpuri, Sector 22 Rohini, Karala, Badli, Siraspur, Avantika, Mangolpuri, RU Block Pitampura and Rithala village among others in north Delhi, said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

"Our teams were immediately pressed into action and restoration work began on priority. As a safety measure, power supply was also temporarily suspended in some areas and restored once conditions normalised," he added.

The thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rains disrupted flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and causing waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

Discoms said that electric lines and poles were damaged with uprooted trees and broken branches falling on them plunging different localities into darkness.