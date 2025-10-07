Overseas migration must be safe, transparent: Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday stressed the need to make migration for employment and education “safe and transparent” to prevent cheating and exploitation of those aspiring to go abroad.

Vijayan was speaking at the inauguration of the one-day 'Global Mobility Conclave' organised here by the Protector of Emigrants (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi), Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA) of the state government.

He said the objective of the conclave was to formulate a policy to ensure that the migration of Indian nationals remains safe, transparent, and well-regulated.

The chief minister noted that while Malayalis earlier migrated primarily to Gulf nations in search of jobs, today around a quarter million 'pravasis' (expatriates) from the state live across the world.

“They are not there just as job seekers—there are management and academic experts among them, as well as investors and students pursuing higher studies,” he said.

Vijayan also called for strict action against unscrupulous recruiting agencies and agents, adding that "any exploitation or bad experience faced by 'pravasis' is unacceptable." He urged participants of the conclave to deliberate on the problems and challenges faced by 'pravasis' and to identify the innovations and skills that need to be promoted across various sectors.