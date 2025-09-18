Overseas scholarship scheme for SC students to study abroad: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Punjab cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur announced on Thursday that the state government will fully support children from low-income families who wish to pursue higher education abroad.

Addressing the media here, Kaur explained that this overseas scholarship scheme is designed for students from Scheduled Caste communities and landless agricultural labourers.

"We will select children whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh," Kaur stated while elaborating on the eligibility criteria for the scheme.

Aspiring students must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in their graduation and must be under the age of 35. Additionally, there will be a 30 per cent reservation for female aspirants, the social security minister stated.

The scheme includes a list of 500 top-ranked universities to which candidates can apply for admission. The government will cover expenses such as visa fees, airfare, tuition fees, an annual maintenance allowance of Rs 13.17 lakh per year, and a contingency allowance of Rs 1.35 lakh, the minister noted.

"We stand firmly by the children of the low-income families and we will provide complete support to those wishing to pursue higher education abroad," she emphasised.

Kaur mentioned that applications for the academic year 2025-26 can be submitted online at the portal nosmsje.gov.in from September 15 to October 24. She stressed that this scheme will create new opportunities for Punjab's talented youth without requiring parents to mortgage property for overseas education.

The minister further stated that the state government is continuously taking historic steps in the field of education for SC students.

Speaking about the post-matric scholarship scheme, she said in 2022, 1,76,842 students availed the benefit of it. "Today, the number has risen to 2,37,456, a 35 per cent increase in just three years," she stated.

The target for the 2025-26 academic year is set at 2.70 lakh students. To ensure that no eligible student misses out, extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges.

Kaur also announced that a two-month crash course for SC, BC (Backwards Classes), and minority students will be launched at the Ambedkar Institute in Mohali to prepare them for civil services. "Applications will be accepted offline and via email from September 17 to 26. Forty eligible candidates will be selected through an entrance exam on September 30," she added.

Kaur stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state government is continuously working for the development of SC, BC, and the economically weaker sections of society.

"We aim to make higher education accessible, affordable, and desirable for every eligible child in Punjab. Through education, we empower our students socially and economically," she said.