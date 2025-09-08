Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate with TN: CM

Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) Ten new companies have come forward for collaborative ventures with Tamil Nadu, reposing trust on the state, while 17 other firms have decided to expand their ventures, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who was accorded a warm reception by state ministers and officials at the airport here upon his arrival from Germany and the UK, said the opposition parties were unable to tolerate his trip as he has ensured hefty investments for the state.

"My one-week trip to Germany and UK was satisfying and it was a victorious trip leading to attracting Rs 15,516 crore investment that would provide jobs to 17,613 people. Totally, 33 MoUs were signed. My foreign trip has been a huge success," he told reporters immediately upon his arrival here.

Stalin said the vibrant industrial climate has encouraged the 17 firms to go on an expansion in Tamil Nadu, deciding against migrating to other states. PTI JSP ROH