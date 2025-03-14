Owaisi alleges incidents of 'high handedness' against Muslims

Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Alleging increasing instances of high-handedness against Muslims, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday asserted that respect and dignity are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Addressing a gathering here, he referred to an alleged attack on a mosque in Maharashtra and the comments of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that Muslim MLAs of TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal Assembly if the BJP came to power. He also mentioned a BJP leader in UP who suggested that Muslim men wear hijabs made of tarpaulin to avoid inconvenience during Holi celebrations.

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on offering prayers at home in view of Holi celebrations on Friday, Owaisi cited Article 25 of the Constitution that guarantees freedom of religion.

He stated that he would not learn about religion from the UP CM, but from religious scholars.

"One Chief Minister is saying Friday prayers can be offered at home also... Should I learn about religion from him? Freedom of religion is there," he pointed out.

"... we will go to mosque. Because, we have freedom of religion. Article 25 gives me permission for this. I will not learn my faith from you." Addressing the media recently, Yogi Adityanath thanked religious leaders for deciding to hold Friday namaz after 2 pm in view of Holi.

Yogi Adityanath had said namaz could be offered after 2 pm, and people who wish to do so before that can pray at home.

Referring to the partition of 1947, Owaisi said those who chose to "run away" to Pakistan were considered "timid", while those who stayed back regarded India as their motherland and would continue to do so.

Noting that respect and dignity are fundamental rights of every Indian citizen in the Constitution, the AIMIM leader alleged that it was being taken away.

"It is being said that you are second-class citizens. We will never become second-class citizens. We will confront you democratically and you will be defeated," he said.

Owaisi also criticised PM Narendra Modi appreciating the Hindi film 'Chhava', which portrays the bravery of 17th century Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj.

The MP claimed that 'worst words' for Sambhaji Maharaj were used by late RSS leader M S Golwalkar in his book 'Bunch of Thoughts' and also Savarkar.

"Prime Minister said the film is good. He had described Golwalkar as his guru. So, what has Golwalkar mentioned about Chatrapati Sambhaji, is it acceptable?" he asked.

Owaisi alleged that the NDA government at the Centre wants to bring a legislation on Waqf board to take control of mosques and other properties from Muslims.

On PM Modi attending a Sufi music festival in Delhi in February, Owaisi said Sufisim is a part of Islam.

Owaisi also alleged that "drum beating in front of mosques" began with RSS taking out a procession in the 1930s. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH