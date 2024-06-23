Owaisi attacks NDA govt over NEET issue, says youth deserve justice, apology from Modi

Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Attacking the NDA government at the Centre over the conduct of NEET and other competitive exams, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday claimed that youth of the country deserve an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "justice" from the government.

Taking a dig at the government, he said "exam warrior" Modi waged a war on future of the youth.

"First it was NEET UG (~23 lakh students), then UGC-NET (~9 lakh students). Then CSIR-NET was cancelled (~2 lakh students). NEET-PG (~2 lakh) was cancelled a night before the exam. The responsibility lies with Modi & his ministers. Our youth deserve an apology from the PM & justice from his govt," Owaisi said on X. PTI SJR SJR SS